2025-1-12 baptism by water vs baptism by fire







*in short, like so many other things are..........the physical teaches of the spiritual

And, that is no wise allows us to disregard God's commandments like the lawless-jesus-did-it-people do. No, but the new covenant is that God will give to us a new heart, and come to us to be that new spirit about us, that HE may write His only covenant into our heart, that we can become His covenanted faithful set apart people. See how God says.....new.......that is because HE is changing us by His spirit, to make that change in us...new! There is nothing old....in the Father......all things new........same covenant.....the new and old is referring to the people.........either "dead" or alive. Do you get it?

And, the same is true with baptism.........not by water.......that was only to teach us about the spiritual baptism by fire. That is something that we must experience with the Father, for real............which means........we do actually have to come out, for real...........and, this is why God takes us one or two of family, and brings us to Himself.............while the rest of the world seeks themselves and how to have their best life now..........and how to jesus-did-it! so I don't have to bear my cross and actually find the narrow gate or walk in the straight/difficult path, or fellowship in the same sufferings like he did, not being understood, liked, esteemed, etc...........in order to be faithful to God.

So, if you stay in babylon, you will be judged, a babylonian. And, if you stay in the church of the sun-christ, worshipping gods you know not, then you will be judged as they who are in the outer court.........many woes heading you way.





Or, like moses, (read hebrews 11)...choose to suffer affliction with the people of God in the wilderness. Heed God's words! "if you are of the world, they will love you...they will accept you, because you are of the world. I am not of the world, I am of the Father, despised and rejected for the death I must die............but, it is the only way to eternal life............see, I place here before you, life, and death...........choose life.".





And, on and on we go, they who cannot, will not, hear, leading all into the ditch they are in............................but, they who follow the still small voice entering into the kingdom of God and being surnamed as His true spiritual Yisrael! .............and............meanwhile, the world is on vacation in their heart keeping holiday, feeding their face, defiling themselves in all things, and having lots of sex..........and then self-medicating with drugs, alcohol, buying crap they don't need, going places they don't need to go, working on their image of lucifer, and persudaing the other heathen that they are the coolest heathen of them all! subscribe, it really helps me out guys! still lying! just say it liars! I get mammon when you like and subscribe and comment! and like mammon! I don't care what you have to say! I'm not making videos because I care! I make them for me! subscribe to me-show! starring me! They can't even be honest with about it, at least I would hold them in a better regard if they were.





Come out! fear God! keep His commandments! His covenant is not old! HE will convert your heart! and lead you in the paths of life! and reveal amazing things to you! but you have to be real with Him, if you want Him to be real with you. Come taste and see, you will like it, unless you love your life.... It's a choice! and God tells us also, by the story of abraham's two sons.........one is of promise.......the other.......not. And further, of isaac's two children..........one who believed and sought for and clung to and wrestled with and overcame and inherited........and the other.........jesus did it, so I will sell my birthright for the world! God speaks many things in the spirit to the ear's who have faith to live it. Not all ears hear, not all eyes see, not all hearts perceive...........but the calling has gone out to all the earth.............man does not build God's church..........God does! lest it be defiled also..........which is the sun-church everyone knows all to well. But that doesn't mean that there isn't something true, to them who will be true, and who are willing like abraham to give all and come out to inherit that. See now, judge and discern between the sons of abraham.... !!!!!!!!!!!!!!











