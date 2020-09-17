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COVID19 IS A SCAM AND HERE ARE SOME EXAMPLES OF LEGALITIES
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33 views • September 17, 2020
https://www.minds.com/research_start_point/
Excerpts/interview Canadian Attorney Rocco Galati
BILL GATES/FAUCI/BIRX AND POLITICIANS NEED TO BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE FOR THIS BIO MEDICAL TERRORISM BEING PERPETRATED IN FORM OF VIRUS HYSTERIA – TO HOLD THESE PEOPLE ACCOUNTABLE BEFORE THEY DO SOMETHING WORSE – THE "MAKE A VIRUS MAKE A VACCINE INDUSTRY" MUST BE STOPPED.
Excerpts/interview Canadian Attorney Rocco Galati
BILL GATES/FAUCI/BIRX AND POLITICIANS NEED TO BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE FOR THIS BIO MEDICAL TERRORISM BEING PERPETRATED IN FORM OF VIRUS HYSTERIA – TO HOLD THESE PEOPLE ACCOUNTABLE BEFORE THEY DO SOMETHING WORSE – THE "MAKE A VIRUS MAKE A VACCINE INDUSTRY" MUST BE STOPPED.
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