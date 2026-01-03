George Clooney Flees United States to Evade Military Arrest

We've All Heard Strange Tales of Hollywood Actors...

Though I Came Across One Much Different Than The Rest.

And Though George Clooney is Most Likely a Twisted Pedophile...

I Liked Hearing This Story and Believe It One of The Best!





I'd Like to Thank ~Real Raw News~ for Bringing This to My Attention...

For Their Difficult and In-Depth Investigations.

It Will Be Wonderful When The Military Tribunals Begin...

I Pray That They All Aren't Able to Escape to Other Nations.