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Why All Blacks Should Be Voting for President Trump: Interview at Rally in Hershey, PA
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21 views • December 13, 2019
Dec 10, 2019
Right Side Broadcasting Network
RSBN's Bailee Hill interviews a Trump supporter in Hershey, PA who lays out perfectly why all African Americans should be voting for President Donald Trump.
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Right Side Broadcasting Network
RSBN's Bailee Hill interviews a Trump supporter in Hershey, PA who lays out perfectly why all African Americans should be voting for President Donald Trump.
🔴 Subscribe to RSBN for more LIVE streams and Breaking NEWS: http://bit.ly/2gDGbkh
🔴 Donate to RSBN and help keep us on the air: http://rsbn.tv/donate
🔴 Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: http://twitter.com/RSBNetwork
🔴 Like us on Facebook for more live streams and updates: https://www.facebook.com/rightsidebroadcasting
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