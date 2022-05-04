Brandon Straka Describes His Horrific Treatment by FBI, Biden DOJ Over Misdemeanor J6 Charge

Brandon Straka Joins Tucker Carlson: Describes Horrific Treatment He Suffered for Attending J6 Protests and for Starting Hugely Successful Pro-Trump #WalkAway Movement



Brandon Straka, the founder and director of popular, WalkAway Campaign, was arrested by federal agents following the January 6, 2021 protests and riot.



Brandon did NOT go inside the US Capitol, did not participate in ANY violence, did not encourage violence, did not plan any violence, yet the corrupt and politicized federal government charged him with TWO felonies and a misdemeanor. After a year of threats, harassment and abuse, Brandon Straka pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor.

Brandon Straka was charged with crimes because Brandon Straka is EXTREMELY EFFECTIVE as a grassroots organizer!



Brandon’s story is amazing. After being a dedicated liberal for years and years he started to do a bit of investigating and decided he could no longer support the viciousness and lies of the left.



On Wednesday, October 6, 2021, Walk Away founder Brandon Straka pled guilty to a Class B misdemeanor for the crime of disorderly conduct inside the US Capitol Grounds on January 6th.



After Brandon’s hearing, the demonic media portrayed this as a victory for their cause by proclaiming – Brandon Straka pled guilty for his ROLE “in the Insurrection.”



Brandon was later sentenced to another three months of home arrest and three years of probation. The government also demanded he give them access to his social media accounts during his probation. This is wicked abuse. The US government today is completely corrupt and broken.



On Tuesday night Brandon Straka sat down with Tucker Carlson for an exclusive one-on-one interview. Brandon described the horrible abuse he received at the hands of his government.