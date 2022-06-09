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SICK & TWISTED: Kinsey and John Money.
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36 views • June 09, 2022
Disturbing Video.
It's unspeakable what these people have done to our children.
KInsey -
'He believed true happiness is found in a life of sexual perversion, no matter the age'
'Performed horrific experiments on children, some under the age of one'
Money -
'In fact, John Money coined the terms gender identity and gender roles'
'According to Money, babies are gender neutral at birth'
SICK AND TWISTED.
It's unspeakable what these people have done to our children.
KInsey -
'He believed true happiness is found in a life of sexual perversion, no matter the age'
'Performed horrific experiments on children, some under the age of one'
Money -
'In fact, John Money coined the terms gender identity and gender roles'
'According to Money, babies are gender neutral at birth'
SICK AND TWISTED.
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