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11/18/210 Treason Is As Treason Does...The Election Criminals Are Cornered
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
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209 views • November 19, 2020
You Are Free TV
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11/18/2020: Guliani, Powell, say the capture is active-- the C_A involvement confirmed and reaches to many West_rn Countries. Get to Atlanta and all the swing states and fight to Stop the St_al!!....

Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice. It does not give election predictions or outcomes.

Get to Atlanta GA and fight for the Rep_blic:
https://www.stopthesteal.us/

Monkeywerx lays out the G-Mo flight on 11/16 from DC to G-Mo:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-11-1...

Guli_ni says US ballots tallied outside the USA:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VOG1y...

Maloney Sequoia legal fight:
https://votingmachines.procon.org/add...

Please watch The Gateway Pundit's updates on the Ste_l:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/

ES & S is the Other criminal election corp, made with chinese electronics and tablet systems used in this attempted Election Ste_l:
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/all/chin...

Krebbs hosted Election Watch party with Dominion Executives:
https://nypost.com/2020/11/17/trump-f...

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Please participate in the 6pm Prayer Wave with YAFTV or whenever you want to Pray! We need humanity to Pray and create Heart Resonance focused on defeating the Glob_list Cabal that wants to enslave humanity in a planetary digital prison system!! WE ARE FREE!!
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy