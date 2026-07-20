The Black Figure of Fort Polk

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👤 Every military base has rumors... but this one came with a warning.
A shadow that shouldn't exist. Footsteps where no one was walking. A voice in the darkness asking, "Do you remember us?" The soldiers who heard it all told the same story—and the older guards only asked one question:
"Did it speak first?"
🎧 Listen to the full podcast through the link in the description... and find out why some soldiers refuse to answer voices after midnight.
https://open.spotify.com/episode/2fOqpjgLRPNeyfoEDhlo7z?si=e6305a4662a14200
#militaryghoststories
#paranormal
#MilitaryLegends
#urbanlegends
#supernatural
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