The Black Figure of Fort Polk

👤 Every military base has rumors... but this one came with a warning.





A shadow that shouldn't exist. Footsteps where no one was walking. A voice in the darkness asking, "Do you remember us?" The soldiers who heard it all told the same story—and the older guards only asked one question:





"Did it speak first?"





🎧 Listen to the full podcast through the link in the description... and find out why some soldiers refuse to answer voices after midnight.





https://open.spotify.com/episode/2fOqpjgLRPNeyfoEDhlo7z?si=e6305a4662a14200





#militaryghoststories

#paranormal

#MilitaryLegends

#urbanlegends

#supernatural