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Spiritual Warfare Bible Study Series, 2 - Pastor Larry on SJWellfire.com
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
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26 views • July 29, 2023

Lesson 2. The concept of spiritual warfare, particularly the authority of believers over Satan and his demons. There is confusion within the church regarding what a believer can and cannot do to exercise spiritual authority. The authority given by Jesus to His disciples in Luke 10:17-20, where He grants them power over demons, and they can command evil spirits in His name. The Greek words used in the passage clarify that the demons must obey the disciples' commands. Despite having this authority, many believers have not fully seen the enemy routed or experienced consistent victories. The reason behind this is that spiritual warfare is not just about knowing the mechanics of binding demons but also requires a deep submission to God. To resist the devil effectively, believers must be submitted to God in all areas of their lives and walk in repentance and genuine relationship with Jesus. In summary, the passage encourages believers to understand and exercise their authority over Satan and demons but also emphasizes the importance of living in submission to God and maintaining a repentant heart for effective spiritual warfare. Also, get into the word of God. #Ephesians6 #ArmorOfGod #SpiritualWarfare #SpiritualArmor #BeltOfTruth #BreastplateOfRighteousness #GospelOfPeace #ShieldOfFaith #HelmetOfSalvation #SwordOfTheSpirit #PrayerAndSupplication #SpiritualBattles #SpiritualProtection #VictoryInChrist #StandFirmInFaith #ChristianWarrior #OvercomingEvil #SpiritualStrength #SpiritualInsight #SpiritualEmpowerment

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planet xwormwoodbible studyspiritual warfaresjwellfirepastor larryniburus
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