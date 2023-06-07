Create New Account
Air Quality Alert! FAA Grounds All Flights At NYC's LaGuardia Due To Canadian Wildfire Smoke
Alex Hammer
Published Yesterday |

#Breaking #News #NYC- According to the Federal Aviation Administration, New York City's LaGuardia Airport has grounded departures "due to low visibility" until 1400 EST.


Nearby Newark Liberty International Airport tweeted that "current smoke condition may impact your travel, please check with your airline to determine the status of your flight."

 Besides New York City area airports, ones in Philadelphia and across Baltimore–Washington metro area also experienced hazy conditions.


Samuel Ausby with the FAA Command Center tweeted, "Today we're dealing with some smoke and haze in the northeast."


"There are some fires in Canada that have been producing some smoke, due to the wind patterns it is now impacting the northeast of the US so from Boston, the NY metro area, Philadelphia and the DC metro area — are all experiencing some smoke that could impact travel through the airports," he said.


According to the flight-tracking website FlightAware, there have been 1,147 flights delayed and 73 canceled. Many of the flight disruptions are across the East Coast. #Breaking #News #NYC #EastCoast #CanadaFires #Haze #Smoke #AirQualityAlert



Learn More: https://www.zerohedge.com/weather/everyone-should-avoid-outdoors-100-million-americans-under-air-quality-alerts-canadian


DAHBOO77

https://www.youtube.com/c/DAHBOO77/videos


