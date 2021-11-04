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The Stew Peters Show 11. 3. 21. Complete Show
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51 views • November 04, 2021
WHISTLEBLOWERS & TRUTH! The Stew Peters Show: November 3, 2021
Former Senior Trump Aide, Peter Navarro, joined "The Stew Peters Show" to discuss the Fauci crimes, all exposed in Navarro's new book, "In Trump Time", available at PeterNavarro.com. Peters also questioned Navarro on the close election in Virginia, and suggested that legacy media may use that election to chill the audit efforts around the country. During the conversation, Peters also pinned down Youngkin, stressing the importance of an audit being ordered in Virginia on Day 1.
Stew Peters was joined by Martha and Emanuel Cortes, who say that their brother is trying to revoke Martha's guardianship of her autistic daughter so that he can inject her with the dangerous and deadly COVID shots. What's worse? That satanic brother also happens to be the Mayor, who is weaponizing his position to bully the Courts into allowing him to shoot up the vulnerable adult with the mystery substance responsible for the deaths of tens of thousands of Americans.
Dr. Jane Ruby joined "The Stew Peters Show" for the weekly "Ask Dr. Jane" segment, at which time Ruby announced that new findings suggest the booster shots are "10 times more potent" than the first series of shots that are responsible for the death of nearly 20,000 documented on just the VAERS site, which it has been said only represents as little as 1% of the actual adverse events.
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Former Senior Trump Aide, Peter Navarro, joined "The Stew Peters Show" to discuss the Fauci crimes, all exposed in Navarro's new book, "In Trump Time", available at PeterNavarro.com. Peters also questioned Navarro on the close election in Virginia, and suggested that legacy media may use that election to chill the audit efforts around the country. During the conversation, Peters also pinned down Youngkin, stressing the importance of an audit being ordered in Virginia on Day 1.
Stew Peters was joined by Martha and Emanuel Cortes, who say that their brother is trying to revoke Martha's guardianship of her autistic daughter so that he can inject her with the dangerous and deadly COVID shots. What's worse? That satanic brother also happens to be the Mayor, who is weaponizing his position to bully the Courts into allowing him to shoot up the vulnerable adult with the mystery substance responsible for the deaths of tens of thousands of Americans.
Dr. Jane Ruby joined "The Stew Peters Show" for the weekly "Ask Dr. Jane" segment, at which time Ruby announced that new findings suggest the booster shots are "10 times more potent" than the first series of shots that are responsible for the death of nearly 20,000 documented on just the VAERS site, which it has been said only represents as little as 1% of the actual adverse events.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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