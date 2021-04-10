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Stimulation with Magnetic Fields
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32 views • April 10, 2021
Dr. William Pawluk is a formerly board-certified family physician with a practice near Baltimore, Maryland. He has had academic appointments at a number of universities, including Johns Hopkins and the University of Maryland. He has had training in acupuncture, homeopathy, hypnosis and bodywork and is considered the foremost authority on the use of pulsed electromagnetic field therapy in North America.
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