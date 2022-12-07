Create New Account
PATRICK LANCASTER: 07DEC22 - What Do Russians Think about Americans & The USA Government? 3/3
Obviously, there is tension between the Governments of Russia and the USA but what does that mean for the people. Has the new "Cold war" made Russian citizens hate Americans or the USA government?

What do Russians think about American citizens and the USA government? Its time to find out!

In this reportage, I travel to Rostov Russia to speak to the locals about the Relationship between Russia and the USA and how they think about American citizens. Do they hate Americans or the USA government? You may be very surprised by what they have to say.

#RussiaUkrainewar #Russia #Ukraine

I show what the western media will not show you.

