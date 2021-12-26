FLCCC Alliance, the history of Ivermectin; both safe and effective

This video goes over the history of Ivermectin, remember this is the same Ivermectin that CNN smeared as ‘Horse medicine’. In 1981, ivermectin was released to treat domestic animals, but the goal was always to develop a drug that could treat both animals and humans. What is river blindness? River blindness is caused by a parasite spread from black flies that causes blindness and causes intense itchiness. In 1987, Merck registered Ivermectin for human use. Ivermectin was also used for an ailment that caused elephantiasis. In 2015 Professor Satoshi OMura was awarded a Nobel Peace prize for his work in pioneering a drug that cured such significant ailments all over the world. Studies have shown effectiveness against influenza, zika virus, benghe fever, tuberculosis, malaria, and many more. Due to its mechanisms as an antiviral, the uses of this drug knows no bounds. Now meet the director of the Short Film Adrian who was inspired by the testimony of Dr. Pierre Kory. To see a doctor speak with that much passion about a therapeutic shows that there was no vested interest and nothing to gain for the doctor except that he was obviously concerned about the public’s well being. Adrian is saying that even with such a small budget, he learned that it was easy to create a documentary because of the sheer amound of data available. So how does one explain the terrible mischaracterization Ivermectin was given by the mainstream media? Even if you’re onboard with Ivermectin, watch this documentary with a blank slate because it does a good job of portraying the origins of ivermectin from an objective stance, and in a way the drug itself was nothing short of a miracle because of what it was able to accomplish. Everything is cited as well, so viewers are encouraged to do their own deep dive into the matter, Adrian actually encourages it. Adrian is hoping for people pro and con to watch it because we know what ivermectin can do, and he isn’t just saying only use it, he is merely saying do not disregard it because of all the good it has done! The reality is that this drug is so safe that it would be criminal not to use it especially from a risk benefit scenario since the risk is 0.