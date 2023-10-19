Israel allegedly moving military equipment towards the border with Jordan.

Adding what happened earlier today:

Greek Orthodox Archdiocese in Jordan issued a statement about Israel striking one of their churches...

💬 "Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Jordan: Patriarchate of Jerusalem: Israel aims to bomb church institutions that provide humanitarian services in Gaza

— "The Holy Orthodox Patriarchate of the Roman Catholic Church issued a statement in which it denounced, in the strongest terms, the Israeli bombing of one of its church buildings in Gaza City.

The Patriarchate affirmed in her statement that the targeting of churches and their institutions, as well as the shelters they provide to protect innocent citizens, especially children and women who lost their homes as a result of Israeli shelling of residential areas over the past thirteen days, constituted a war crime that cannot be ignored.

The Patriarchate stressed that it would not abandon its religious and humanitarian duty deriving from its Christian values to provide all that is needed in times of war and peace alike."





