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BOMBSHELL INTERVIEW! COVID-19 NC University Bioweapon!
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54 views • July 04, 2020
On tonight’s episode, we will be sharing the absolute bombshell interview of the year! The video is of Dr. Francis Boyle, the head professor of international law at the University of Illinois, and author of the biological weapons anti-terrorism act of 1989.
The information he shares about COVID-19 shows, beyond a reasonable doubt, two shocking revelations:
1. The virus is conclusively a bioweapon
2. It was bought by China from a lab in the USA.
How can we know that? And what should we do about this growing pandemic? You’ll need to watch the show to find out. This is information that everyone needs to know, so please share this video with everyone that you can.
You can also follow the link below for the video of the full interview:
https://banned.video/watch?id=5e4d9a96ceaa970024aa6fbf
************
Would you consider partnering with us financially? Please click this link for more information! https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/
You can also write or donate to us at
IGBY
PO box 797
Decatur IL 62525
************
Follow the Zach Drew show at https://www.zachdrewshow.com
************
Pandemic QuickKits - https://amzn.to/2SXw21h
Face Masks (N-95’s) or n100 - https://amzn.to/36sx7mw
Safety Goggles - https://amzn.to/39KsxC3
Good Emergency food - https://amzn.to/329FQZZ
Water Filters - https://amzn.to/39LZVYV
Elderberry Gummies with Vitamin C & Zinc - https://amzn.to/2P6fcMm
Vitamin C Powder - https://amzn.to/2SKJw1z
First-Aid Kit - https://amzn.to/3bQrL8r
Portable radio - https://amzn.to/37ICSNt
Flashlight - https://amzn.to/2SKCc61
Purple nitrile exam gloves - https://amzn.to/2P7XEPT
Garbage bags - https://amzn.to/2wr5wpe
Liquid Bleach bulk - https://amzn.to/2vS7oqH
Clear plastic sheeting - https://amzn.to/39PfpM0
Duct Tape bulk - https://amzn.to/2V5bmab
And don’t forget, you’ll also want to stock up on these common items:
Medications and prescriptions, including flu symptom medications
Paper towels/toilet paper
Soap and antibacterial soap
Laundry Soap
Entertainment items
The information he shares about COVID-19 shows, beyond a reasonable doubt, two shocking revelations:
1. The virus is conclusively a bioweapon
2. It was bought by China from a lab in the USA.
How can we know that? And what should we do about this growing pandemic? You’ll need to watch the show to find out. This is information that everyone needs to know, so please share this video with everyone that you can.
You can also follow the link below for the video of the full interview:
https://banned.video/watch?id=5e4d9a96ceaa970024aa6fbf
************
Would you consider partnering with us financially? Please click this link for more information! https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/
You can also write or donate to us at
IGBY
PO box 797
Decatur IL 62525
************
Follow the Zach Drew show at https://www.zachdrewshow.com
************
Pandemic QuickKits - https://amzn.to/2SXw21h
Face Masks (N-95’s) or n100 - https://amzn.to/36sx7mw
Safety Goggles - https://amzn.to/39KsxC3
Good Emergency food - https://amzn.to/329FQZZ
Water Filters - https://amzn.to/39LZVYV
Elderberry Gummies with Vitamin C & Zinc - https://amzn.to/2P6fcMm
Vitamin C Powder - https://amzn.to/2SKJw1z
First-Aid Kit - https://amzn.to/3bQrL8r
Portable radio - https://amzn.to/37ICSNt
Flashlight - https://amzn.to/2SKCc61
Purple nitrile exam gloves - https://amzn.to/2P7XEPT
Garbage bags - https://amzn.to/2wr5wpe
Liquid Bleach bulk - https://amzn.to/2vS7oqH
Clear plastic sheeting - https://amzn.to/39PfpM0
Duct Tape bulk - https://amzn.to/2V5bmab
And don’t forget, you’ll also want to stock up on these common items:
Medications and prescriptions, including flu symptom medications
Paper towels/toilet paper
Soap and antibacterial soap
Laundry Soap
Entertainment items
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