Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation



(11 December 2023)





The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.





▫️ In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces supported by helicopters and artillery repelled four attacks of assault groups of AFU 14th, 21st mechanised, 57th mechanised infantry brigades close to Petropavlovka, Sinkovka, Terny (Kharkov region).





The Zapad Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on clusters of AFU manpower and hardware close to Berestovoye, Ivanovka (Kharkov region), Novoegorovka (Lugansk People's Republic). The enemy lost up to 30 Ukrainian troops and two motor vehicles.





▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces supported repelled one attack launched by the AFU 63rd Mechanised Brigade near Chervonaya Dibrova (Donetsk People's Republic).





In addition, air strikes and artillery fire struck the personnel and hardware of the 67th Mechanised Brigade close to Serebryansky forestry. Up to 175 Ukrainian troops, one tank, one infantry fighting vehicle, and two motor vehicles have been neutralised.





▫️ In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery repelled 18 enemy attacks and inflicted fire damage on AFU manpower and hardware near Kleshcheyevka, Kurdyumovka, and Georgiyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).





The enemy losses amounted to up to 200 Ukrainian troops killed and wounded, two armoured fighting vehicles, and two D-30 howitzers.





▫️ In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces, helicopters, and artillery inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of AFU 58th mechanised infantry and 79th air assault brigades near Novomikhailovka and Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic).





The AFU losses amounted to up to 80 Ukrainian troops and three motor vehicles. In the course of the counter-battery warfare, one Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system and one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery warfare radar were eliminated.





▫️ In Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian Group of Forces repelled four attacks of the 117th, 118th mechanised brigades near Verbovoye (Zaporozhye region).

In addition, air strikes and artillery fire struck AFU personnel and hardware close to Rabotino and Uspenovka (Zaporozhye region).





The enemy lost up to 45 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, one D-30 howitzer, and one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar station. ▫️ In Kherson direction as a result of actions of the Russian Group of Forces supported by artillery and aviation, the AFU lost up to 40 Ukrainian troops and four motor vehicles.





Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged two ammunition depots close to Chernobayevka (Kherson region), as well as manpower and hardware in 107 areas during the day. 24 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted by Russian air defence units close to Svatovo, Lisichansk (Lugansk People's Republic), Shevchenko (Donetsk People's Republic), Nesteryanka, Rovnoye (Zaporozhye region), Alyoshki, Korsunka (Kherson region).





📊 In total, 550 airplanes and 257 helicopters, 9,632 unmanned aerial vehicles, 442 air defence missile systems, 13,979 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,188 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 7,297 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 16,192 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.