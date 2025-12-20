Melbourne Freedom Rally, Saturday 20 December 2025 - Christmas Card

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We have finished the year smoothly with a Christmas lunch in the park that is beside Parliament House. Some of us then went to Bourke Street Mall to give one last 'shout out' concerning the many layers of government corruption and warning about the spike protein, plus some good news about the American CDC becoming honest about the dangers of the childhood vax schedule. The dam holding up truth is slowly breaking.