BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Melbourne Freedom Rally, Saturday 20 December 2025 - Christmas Card
Lightpath
Lightpath
24 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
18 views • 1 day ago

We have finished the year smoothly with a Christmas lunch in the park that is beside Parliament House. Some of us then went to Bourke Street Mall to give one last 'shout out' concerning the many layers of government corruption and warning about the spike protein, plus some good news about the American CDC becoming honest about the dangers of the childhood vax schedule. The dam holding up truth is slowly breaking. 

Keywords
christmastruthgovernment corruptionlunchgood newsspike proteinparliament housebourke street mallchildhood vax schedule
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Iran dismisses accusations of meddling in Lebanon, urges focus on Israeli aggression

Iran dismisses accusations of meddling in Lebanon, urges focus on Israeli aggression

Zoey Sky
Putin deploys Oreshnik hypersonic missiles to Belarus, escalating NATO tensions

Putin deploys Oreshnik hypersonic missiles to Belarus, escalating NATO tensions

Kevin Hughes
U.S. escalates maritime war on narco-terrorism, killing eight in latest Pacific strikes

U.S. escalates maritime war on narco-terrorism, killing eight in latest Pacific strikes

Patrick Lewis
Echoes of Liberty: A wake-up call for freedom in an age of tyranny

Echoes of Liberty: A wake-up call for freedom in an age of tyranny

Kevin Hughes
U.S. approves $11 billion arms package for Taiwan, escalating tensions with China

U.S. approves $11 billion arms package for Taiwan, escalating tensions with China

Belle Carter
Dems sue Trump administration: A high-stakes legal clash over electric vehicle infrastructure &#8212; and separation of powers

Dems sue Trump administration: A high-stakes legal clash over electric vehicle infrastructure — and separation of powers

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy