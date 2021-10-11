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Dr. Carrie Madej - The Agenda of Dark Science
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586 views • October 11, 2021
Dr. Carrie Madej - The Agenda of Dark Science
Dr. Carrie Madej talks about evil cabal agenda – Human 2.0 – but IT will not be human anymore; just soulless cyborg forever connected to the cloud and controlled by AI.
Pure Evil & hell on Earth
Definitely not the world I want for my children.
She promotes germ theory BS in this video but transhumanism & total slavery danger IS real and people need to know what cabal is planning for all of us.
source:
The New American
Dr. Carrie Madej talks about evil cabal agenda – Human 2.0 – but IT will not be human anymore; just soulless cyborg forever connected to the cloud and controlled by AI.
Pure Evil & hell on Earth
Definitely not the world I want for my children.
She promotes germ theory BS in this video but transhumanism & total slavery danger IS real and people need to know what cabal is planning for all of us.
source:
The New American
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