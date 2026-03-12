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The Most Ancient Flat Earth Scriptures
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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The earliest recorded writings found in known history include the Sumerian Kesh Temple Hymn dated back to 2600 B.C., Egyptian Pyramid Texts dated back to 2400 B.C., the Mesopotamian Epic of Gilgamesh dated to 2100 B.C., and the Indian Rig Veda first written down in 1500 B.C. but orally passed down for generations prior. All four of these most ancient scriptures feature passages describing their views on cosmology, and all of them are strikingly similar, detailing a geocentric, motionless, flat Earth encircled by a great ocean, covered and enclosed by a heavenly firmament, containing the Sun, Moon and stars which all revolve over and around the Earth.


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