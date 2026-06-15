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RT News - June 15 2026 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
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June 15, 2026

rt.com



Iran confirms it has reached a peace deal with the US, despite substantial trust issues, with the agreement expected to be signed on Friday. Tehran says it will closely monitor whether Washington upholds the commitments. The memorandum calls for an end to hostilities across the region, including in Lebanon. But Israeli strikes on Sunday cast a shadow over the potential deal, with Donald Trump admitting those attacks by his ally came at the worst possible moment. India is outraged over the killing of three of its countrymen in a US strike on an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman. New Delhi says its diplomatic outcry to Washington has fallen on deaf ears. Regular Ukrainians clash with authorities in Kiev, in a reported protest against forced military conscription.


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