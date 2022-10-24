Situation Update, 10/24/22 - Dirty bomb false flag event to IGNITE World War with Russia

0:00 Intro

8:57 Dirty Bomb

28:08 Steel Crisis

41:15 Insanity

47:45 Trevor Loudon





- Russia warns NATO / Ukraine has planted dirty bomb and intends to detonate

- Radiological event would be used to justify USA attack on Russia

- War would dramatically escalate, likely to nuclear conflict, overnight

- 101st Airborne has been deployed to Poland, near Ukraine border

- Today's young, green troops have NO IDEA what real war is like

- US military standards have been watered down for the snowflake generation

- Largest steel plants in the world shut down in Germany

- Western Europe has virtually no STEEL production remaining

- Steel is required to build weapons of war such as tanks, artillery rounds

- USA and Europe have virtually no INDUSTRIAL means to supply a war

- Russia has its own domestic supply chain, manufacturing, cheap energy, steel, etc.

- There is NO QUESTION that NATO and the USA would be DEFEATED by Russia in a Ukraine war

- CDC director Walensky has covid again, even after all vax shots and boosters

- Sit down, Wilson!

- Interview with Trevor Loudon





