https://gettr.com/post/p2eo2vu6831
4/9/2023 【NFSC Members Paying Homage to the Statue of Liberty】Fellow fighter Ziwei: Members of the New Federal State of China are a group of brave people! I’ll never regret following brother Miles in all my life! I feel proud and honored to be a member of the New Federal State of China, and I will dedicate the rest of my life to the NFSC.
#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow #NFSC #takedowntheCCP
4/9/2023 【战友们拜谒自由女神】紫薇战友：新中国联邦人是一群勇敢的人！跟随七哥，此生无悔！成为新中国联邦人，我骄傲！我自豪！我的后半生都全部献给新中国联邦！
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平 #新中国联邦 #消灭中共
