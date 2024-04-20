Smart Meter pulsing thousands of time per day and Kirkwood Mo says only 4 times a day

This house has a synergistic problem with current on the water pipe and now is in their wiring coupled with a smart meter outside their bedroom with a cover and still has the 900 Mhz Frequency damaging the client

The Utility company or FCC are not taking in consideration the other EMF problems in the house which works synergistically. If a product has 3 chemicals to approve, don't you test all 3 to see if its safe like a food product... In this case its your house high magnetic field, Dirty power And Radio Frequencies. This is a synergistic problem!

1.BASICS OF THE ANALOG METER

A. THE OLDER ANALOG METERS WHICH THE AMI REPLACED ARE STILL AVAIABLE AND HAVE A USEFUL LIFE OF 30-50 YEARS AND HAD NO ELECTRONIC CIRCUITS.

B. ANALOGUE METER- SURGE SUPPRESSION TABS WHICH ALLOWS ANY POWER SURGE OR LIGHTENING STRIKE TO SAFELY ROUTE TO EARTH GROUND VIA THE METER BOX

C. BASE IS MADE OF PLASTIC CALLED Bakelite which contains fiberglass strands, which is dimensionally stable, and able to withstand high heat.

D. THE GLASS FACE CONSTRUCTION WITH A LARGE METAL BAND PERIMETER WHICH PROVIDES A TIME TESTED SEAL FROM DUST AND WEATHER EFFECTS AND RESIST HIGH HEAT TEMPERATURES

E. TOTALIZING CALCULATIONS JUST LIKE A GAS PUMP

F. Eddie Current which causes the gears to move



THE BASICS OF THE AMI METER/OPT-OUT METER

A. SURGE SUPPRESSION IS NOT PRESENT, THEREFORE ANY POWER SURGE OR LIGHTENING STRIKE WILL ROUTE TO THE ELECTRONICS BOARDS AND CAUSE AN EXPLOSION AND LIKELY A FIRE

B. ACRYLIC PLASTIC CLEAR COVER. WHEN THE MALFUNCTIONS IN THE FIELD, IT MELTS AND THEN CATCHES FIRE

C. WHEN THERE IS A POWER SURGE OR LIGHTENING STRIKE THIS BLOWS OFF THE HOUSING, THEN SHORTLY LEADS TO A FIRE

D. AMI USES SENSOR DATA, WHICH HAS TO AVERAGED BY A MATHEMATICAL CALCULATION AND THEN REGISTERED INTO MEMORY AND ON THE LCD DISPLAY.

E. MEASURES PEAK CURRENT AND AVERAGES

F. SECURITY RISK BACK DOOR- NETWORK WEAK LINK

G. DIRTY POWER- SWITCH MODE POWER SUPPLY

H. No direct Connection to earth

I. No connection to ground so it cannot meet FCC conductive emissions test

