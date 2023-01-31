BAD DOG AND BLACK BEANS

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Watch as we discover Penny’s new food fetish and how one thing leads to another.
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👉 Items in the video:
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Wallaby
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Today's Promoted Product:
Contingency Medical https://contingencymedical.com/?ref=6
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❱❱❱ DISCLAIMER: The opinions stated in this video are my own. I have no sponsor(s). Some links are affiliate links.
#foodstorage #prepper #survival #shtf #foodshortage #preparadenss #homestead #economy #economiccollapse #offgrid #doomsday #wrol #collapse #doomsdaypreppers