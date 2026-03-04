Pentagon Sanity and US Control Over Nuclear Weapons, an interview with Alex Christoforou

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com
The nuclear question looms. If escalation spirals, who says “no”? Is there a restraint mechanism? A final safeguard? Wars often move faster than diplomacy. The real concern isn’t just intent—it’s miscalculation. One wrong decision shifts the world into a completely new era overnight.
#NuclearRisk #GlobalSecurity #Pentagon #WorldStability #Geopolitics #StrategicRisk
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
4:38End Screen