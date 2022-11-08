Hey Joe—Are You Joe King? (A Satirical Song)

A Song about Joe Biden seeking to become King of America. Originally produced prior to the 2020 Presidental election. Has this been shown true—now through his executive orders? (To the tune of 'Hey Jude' by the Beatles.)
