Bill & Melinda Gates Controlling UK Government Lockdown Through WHO, SAGE, and NGOs!!!

Independent Journalist exposes Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation financing of the World Health Organisation, Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) and Chris Whitty- the main organisations and individuals behind the UK lockdown response to the Coronavirus HOAX. This shows an extremely suspicious conflict of interest and highlights the fact that the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation are directly responsible for wrecking the economy, job losses, and future deaths caused by the UK Government response. This is what the mainstream media (financed by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and other corporations) will NEVER tell you.



The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation have paralysed and KILLED PEOPLE IN INDIA with their vaccines and now want to force this on everyone else! They are financing the BBC (among other news organisations) and gave them 20 MILLION.



They finance mainstream newspapers like The Guardian. Chris Whitty, the UK Chief Medical Officer, received 40 MILLION from the Bill & Gates Foundation!



Bill Gates is a Eugenicist and member of The Bilderberg Group and his father was the HEAD OF PLANNED PARENTHOOD. (Planned Parenthood have aborted TENS OF MILLIONS as of 2020) Gates is also a MAJOR investor in MONSANTO a company that pollutes the natural food supply with toxic GMOs and who were responsible for ATROCITIES AGAINST THE VIETNAMESE PEOPLE. He is also in league with the ROCKEFELLER family with their ID2020 project agenda to force a digital identity for every person on earth, and his corporation, Microsoft, even filed a patent for cryptocurrency to control a reward system in the human body using body sensitivity data through a microchip, Patent number W02020060606. (Mark of the Beast?). Gates Foundation and George Soros are also behind the Covid 'testing' company named Mologik (Moloch).



Bill Gates, who is COMMITTED to depopulating the earth has OPENLY stated there are too many people in the world. Ted Turner has also mentioned the same, along with many other members of the Bildeberg Group, including Prince Charles and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. These people are NAZIs with a dark past.



Gates wants to vaccinate billions of human beings. Perhaps he should start by putting the poison vaccines up his own ass! And if there are too many people in the world, maybe he should jump off a bridge himself!



WHY IN THE HELL WOULD ANY INDIVIDUAL, GOVERNMENT, OR ORGANISATION LISTEN TO, OR TRUST THIS PERSON TO TELL THE TIME IN A ROOM FULL OF CLOCKS?!?!?!