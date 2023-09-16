P.1 Weevil infestation of pistachio nuts: Did I leave the lid up? MVI_4609

Even though I have resolved to put
each new buy of bulk dried foods that are susceptible to already being infected
with weevil eggs at the shop, into the freezer for 2 or 3 days to kill the
eggs, and grubs if they’ve already hatched, I haven’t managed to do all of them
yet. Pistachios have been eaten, rice bags are waiting for me to freeze, then
pack into boxes with tight-fitting lids. (After taking dried food out of the
freezer in its plastic bag or container, let it reach room temperature, and
when condensation finishes, preferably put it into airtight containers. There
are several other procedures that starve the eggs and grubs of oxygen, and these
methods are worth investigating.)
