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6.22.22: #TrueTheVote full assault on ENEMY, equipping us all, RUSSIA exposes NWO, WOKE losing! Pray!
TruthParadigm
TruthParadigm
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153 views • June 23, 2022


[MIRROR] Relay by: https://truthparadigm.tv



 AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/


*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/


*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv


You can listen to today's video in our audio podcast on The Patriot Light

https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/


Music

The Western Wind

Song by ikoliks

https://artlist.io/song/84203/the-western-wind?search=western


Putin Declares the End of NWO

https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/92915


True the Vote has partnered with Protect America now to bring citizens and sheriff's together in an effort to bring accountability together. https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/92914


>THE WHITE HOUSE GREAT RESIGNATION https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/92912


President Trump’s attorney just announced on Truth Social that they’ve filed an “Amended Complaint” https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/92844


1) Russian Military catches Ukraine faking war footage for western propaganda. https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/92815


The Covid Injections are causing catastrophic abnormalities and injuries to the unborn baby https://t.me/gracevb/9394


Mike Rothschild claims that the ‘stolen election industry’ began “in 2020 with the QAnon posts”, and promptly gets owned by Rep. Rodney Davis 😂https://t.me/realKarliBonne/100879


“So what’s charging the batteries right now? What’s the source of electricity?” – “About 95% coal.” 🤡 https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/25994


Keywords
healthfreedomlibertygodrussiatruthbabiesgreatawakeningnwocabalputinwhitehousecovfefekeystonecovidandweknowawkgreatresettreasuremapprojection101truethevote
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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