6.22.22: #TrueTheVote full assault on ENEMY, equipping us all, RUSSIA exposes NWO, WOKE losing! Pray!

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Putin Declares the End of NWO
https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/92915
True the Vote has partnered with Protect America now to bring citizens and sheriff's together in an effort to bring accountability together. https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/92914
>THE WHITE HOUSE GREAT RESIGNATION https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/92912
President Trump’s attorney just announced on Truth Social that they’ve filed an “Amended Complaint” https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/92844
1) Russian Military catches Ukraine faking war footage for western propaganda. https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/92815
The Covid Injections are causing catastrophic abnormalities and injuries to the unborn baby https://t.me/gracevb/9394
Mike Rothschild claims that the ‘stolen election industry’ began “in 2020 with the QAnon posts”, and promptly gets owned by Rep. Rodney Davis 😂https://t.me/realKarliBonne/100879
“So what’s charging the batteries right now? What’s the source of electricity?” – “About 95% coal.” 🤡 https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/25994