© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Violence Is At The Door, America!
Follow
6
Share
Report
150 views • August 24, 2021
With the approval of mass genocide by the Food and Drug Administration for the Pfizer medical device, despite tens of thousands dead and hundreds of thousands injured following taking it, this only moves us further down the timeline of the judgment of God that I mentioned during Monday morning's The Sons of Liberty radio show. In this episode, I point out why this i a really big problem that is timed with the end of unemployment benefits, which are unconstitutional, and the pressure to get people back to work while the current illegitimate administration calls on fascists in the business world to mandate the kill shot. However, there is hope and that hope comes in repentance to the One, True and Living God!
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/the-violence-is-at-the-door-america/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/the-violence-is-at-the-door-america/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.