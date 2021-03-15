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Consider the Children....
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42 views • March 15, 2021
All children are suffering covertly in this masking, distancing debacle. Children simply DO NOT GET SICK from this 'flu'! 30% of their oxygen is cut to their brain, heart and lungs. They want to please their parents, and they
want to be accepted. It's all child endangerment, child abuse. I named it all in a 'mask rage rant' video on YT and they kicked the vid! I've come to Brighteon for Sanctuary. Welcome to my channel!
want to be accepted. It's all child endangerment, child abuse. I named it all in a 'mask rage rant' video on YT and they kicked the vid! I've come to Brighteon for Sanctuary. Welcome to my channel!
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