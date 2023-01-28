Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
THE WEF FALLS FLAT IN DAVOS
279 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Donate

Del BigTree at the HighWire


January 27, 2023


The WEF has lost integrity and faces a future of obscurity due to its tone deaf agendas they’ve attempted to force upon humanity. In addition, its leader Klaus Schwab is facing an internal mutiny for his inability to let go of the reins.


#Davos #WEF #RichardEdelman


POSTED: January 27, 2023


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v27ecy8-the-wef-falls-flat-in-davos.html

Keywords
current eventshumanitydel bigtreehighwirefalls flatforcedavosworld economic forumwefklaus schwabobscuritylost integritydark agendasinternal mutinyinability to let gorichard edelman

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket