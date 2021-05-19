Media are Propaganda - Trudeau Sides With Criminals

CNN Director Admits Network Peddled ‘Propaganda’ to Remove Trump from PresidencyProject Veritas released damning new video Tuesday showing a CNN director admitting that the fake news network engaged in “propaganda” to boost Joe Biden’s candidacy and denigrate President Trump during the 2020 election.In the undercover footage, CNN Director Charlie Chester admitted that his network engaged in shameless propaganda to lie about President Trump’s health, temperament, and policies.“Look what we did, we [CNN] got Trump out. I am 100% going to say it, and I 100% believe that if it wasn’t for CNN, I don’t know that Trump would have got voted out…I came to CNN because I wanted to be a part of that,” Chester told a PV journalist.CNN Director: Network Is a Leftist Propaganda Machine. It’s Lied About Biden, Trump; Targets RepublicansIn a video released yesterday, PV uncovered a self-described Biden propagandist who works for CNN: technical director Charlie Chester. Chester admitted that CNN was in the tank for Biden, which is hardly news, and that removing Trump from office was the reason he went to CNN.But Chester also confessed that the network subtly lied about the two candidates and that it peddles propaganda, an example being its attacks on GOP Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida.BREAKING: Part 1 – @CNN Director ADMITS Network Engaged in ‘Propaganda’ to Remove Trump from Presidency … ‘Our Focus Was to Get Trump Out of Office’ … ‘I Came to CNN Because I Wanted to Be a Part of That’Joe Biden Lies All The Time, But The Media Just Plays AlongJoe Biden (or more likely, his staff) recently took to Twitter to push out the passive-aggressive proclamation: “You deserve a president who tells you the truth.” Without reflection, the media regurgitated the Democratic presidential candidate’s talking point, helping the Biden campaign market its “character counts” theme.The Trudeau Government Has Made It Easier For Sex Offenders To Work Around Children & The ElderlyOver and over again, the Trudeau Liberals change the system to help those who have broken the law, while punishing law-abiding Canadians.Convicted terrorists.Convicted murderers.Returning ISIS terrorists.What do all those things have in common?The Trudeau government sides with all of them.Justin Trudeau thinks convicted terrorists deserve to keep Canadian citizenship.His government refuses to fight against the transfer of child-killer Terri-Lynne McClintic to minimum-security ‘healing lodge.’States Not Rolling Over For Biden Gun Control PlanPresident Joe Biden has announced his intention to come after our guns. Sure, it’s been walked back a bit, but we all know it’s still coming. While we all know politicians lie, there are some things you’re better off taking their word on. If they campaign on taking your rights away, then you should probably believe them.And that’s precisely what Biden did.While many are digging in for the inevitable fight in Congress, some states are getting ready to fight in their own way.