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Ask Seek and Knock - James 5 - Preparing For The End, and The Watchers Prophecy Spotlight
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32 views • August 26, 2020
Join us on Ask, Seek, and Knock with Jackie and Two Feathers Smith from KMSR 1700am radio in Sellersburg Indiana!
TO DONATE OR SPONSOR HOLY IMPACT MINISTRIES:
https://www.HolyImpactMinistries.com
Our Patreon Page:
https://www.patreon.com/HolyImpactMin...
Or you can send to:
Holy Impact Ministries
P.O. Box 233
Carrollton Ohio 44615
Website:
http://www.HolyImpactMinistries.com
KMSR is a Non Profit Part 15 Radio Station
http://www.kmsr1700am.com
TO DONATE OR SPONSOR HOLY IMPACT MINISTRIES:
https://www.HolyImpactMinistries.com
Our Patreon Page:
https://www.patreon.com/HolyImpactMin...
Or you can send to:
Holy Impact Ministries
P.O. Box 233
Carrollton Ohio 44615
Website:
http://www.HolyImpactMinistries.com
KMSR is a Non Profit Part 15 Radio Station
http://www.kmsr1700am.com
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