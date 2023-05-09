Create New Account
People are still dying from experimental vaccines, the Covid did not leak from the CCP weapons labs, they released it. Uncle Sam (USA) helped them!
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday |
https://gettr.com/post/p2giok74b09

People are still dying from experimental vaccines, the Covid did not leak from the CCP weapons labs, they released it. Uncle Sam (USA) helped them! 人们仍在死于实验性疫苗，新冠病毒不是从中共武器实验室泄漏的，而是他们释放的。山姆大叔（美国）帮助了他们！#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #盘古翻译部

Keywords
