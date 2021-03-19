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TWIT: This Week in Tyranny (Clown Planet News): 12 March 2021 - Nano Tech, Vax Deaths, Vax Passports, Censorship
Sensus Fidelium
Sensus Fidelium
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20 views • March 19, 2021
https://youtu.be/0-FQbhkWYuY

https://youtu.be/LBuP40H4Tko

https://youtu.be/O--8WeoG0OQ

https://youtu.be/eOsKFOrW5h8

https://www.npr.org/2020/04/10/830836047/heidi-larson-why-is-trust-in-vaccines-just-as-important-as-vaccines-themselves

https://twitter.com/DamoPelham3/status/1367993715973758978

https://www.timesofisrael.com/government-plans-to-punish-businesses-that-serve-unvaccinated-customers-report/

https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2021/feb/19/australian-businesses-can-require-customers-to-prove-theyve-had-covid-jab-regulator-says

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/indonesia-capital-warns-of-big-fines-for-refusing-covid-19-vaccine/ar-BB1dNgyw

https://twitter.com/reallygraceful/status/1370005041478836229

https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/vaccination-mandates-some-state-lawmakers-want-block-vaccination-requirements-n1258050

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/02/joseph-mercola/covid-19-mrna-shots-are-legally-not-vaccines/

https://www.bostonglobe.com/2021/03/10/business/been-vaccinated-you-may-have-prove-it/

https://www.rt.com/news/517828-air-france-vaccine-passport/

https://www.jpost.com/breaking-news/pfizer-ceos-israel-visit-cancelled-because-he-is-unvaccinated-report-661100

https://twitter.com/Sensus_Fidelium/status/1370350510486794240

https://cbsaustin.com/news/nation-world/utah-woman-39-dies-4-days-after-2nd-does-of-covid-19-vaccine-autopsy-ordered

https://www.foxnews.com/us/detroit-tv-news-anchor-dies-covid-19-vaccine

https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/nyc-waitress-fired-waiting-take-covid-vax-over-pregnancy-concerns

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/vaers-covid-vaccine-injury-reports-increase/

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-australia-politics-healthmin-idUSKBN2B10WM

https://brzeg24.pl/slider/178630-zmarla-49-letnia-nauczycielka-z-brzegu-na-razie-jest-zbyt-wczesnie-by-wydawac-opinie-czy-ma-to-zwiazek-z-przyjeciem-szczepionki/

https://poznan.wyborcza.pl/poznan/7,36001,26843858,po-szczepieniu-przeciwko-covid-19-zmarla-36-letnia-nauczycielka.html?disableRedirects=true

https://www.timesofisrael.com/care-for-a-shot-with-your-shot-tel-aviv-sets-up-vaccine-station-in-local-bar/

https://doctors4covidethics.medium.com/urgent-open-letter-from-doctors-and-scientists-to-the-european-medicines-agency-regarding-covid-19-f6e17c311595

https://www.popularmechanics.com/science/health/a34787908/what-is-mrna-covid-19-vaccine-pfizer-moderna/

https://twitter.com/DailyCaller/status/1370183779818553345

https://twitter.com/Sensus_Fidelium/status/1370188938925666304/photo/1

https://twitter.com/OhioSense/status/1369450334444269569

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/gates-planned-social-media-censorship-vaccine-safety/?utm_source=twitter&;utm_medium=defender

https://remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/articles/item/5300-doctors-abandoning-medical-ethics-for-covid-19-money

https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/wearable-implantable-nanotech-your-new-normal-experimental-covid-injections-fast-track/

https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2021/01/5-themes-that-will-define-the-future-of-work/

https://www.windowscentral.com/microsoft-universal-digital-identification-and-you

https://homelandprepnews.com/stories/49610-barda-partners-with-vitalconnect-on-wearable-monitor-for-covid-19-patients-nursing-homes/?amp

https://www.medtechdive.com/news/barda-backs-push-for-clinical-grade-wearable-to-detect-signs-of-covid-19/580951/

http://www.sfmins.org/injectable-body-sensors-take-personal-chemistry-to-a-cell-phone-closer-to-reality

https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-to-launch-new-research-agency-to-support-high-risk-high-reward-science

https://www.cp24.com/news/ontario-will-need-even-harsher-third-lockdown-soon-due-to-covid-19-variants-top-epidemiologist-says-1.5343242

https://www.malverngazette.co.uk/news/national/uk-today/19152736.six-european-countries-suspend-use-astrazeneca-vaccine-amid-blood-clot-fears/?ref=twtrec

https://twitter.com/CoffinMedia/status/1369736371431112705

https://www.lifenews.com/2021/03/10/oklahoma-house-passes-bill-banning-abortions-when-a-babys-heart-starts-beating/

https://www.lifenews.com/2021/03/10/texas-bill-would-ban-abortions-charge-anyone-who-kills-an-unborn-baby-with-homicide/

https://www.lifenews.com/2021/03/10/judge-rules-texas-can-defund-planned-parenthood-abortion-business/

https://youtu.be/bvq-yAakQpQ

https://www.smh.com.au/technology/us-report-foretells-of-brave-new-world-20020723-gdfgyy.html

https://summit.news/2021/02/18/ministers-still-pressuring-boris-johnson-to-introduce-domestic-passports-to-enter-cinemas-live-events/

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-white-house-exclus/exclusive-white-house-working-with-facebook-and-twitter-to-tackle-anti-vaxxers-idUSKBN2AJ1SW
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newssocietyvaccinechristiancatholicculturecovid
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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