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TWIT: This Week in Tyranny (Clown Planet News): 12 March 2021 - Nano Tech, Vax Deaths, Vax Passports, Censorship
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20 views • March 19, 2021
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https://twitter.com/DamoPelham3/status/1367993715973758978
https://www.timesofisrael.com/government-plans-to-punish-businesses-that-serve-unvaccinated-customers-report/
https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2021/feb/19/australian-businesses-can-require-customers-to-prove-theyve-had-covid-jab-regulator-says
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https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/02/joseph-mercola/covid-19-mrna-shots-are-legally-not-vaccines/
https://www.bostonglobe.com/2021/03/10/business/been-vaccinated-you-may-have-prove-it/
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https://doctors4covidethics.medium.com/urgent-open-letter-from-doctors-and-scientists-to-the-european-medicines-agency-regarding-covid-19-f6e17c311595
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https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-white-house-exclus/exclusive-white-house-working-with-facebook-and-twitter-to-tackle-anti-vaxxers-idUSKBN2AJ1SW
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