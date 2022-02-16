© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gary Null on exercise. Power walking on his Florida track
Follow
1
Share
Report
40 views • February 16, 2022
Exercise is the cornerstone of longevity, Gary reminds.
Gary added this quarter mile track to his Florida property.
3:45 in stretching demonstration
5:28 powerwalking demo starts
Powerwalking- the object is to move as many muscle groups as possible, to be fluid and let your body flow
"Heel, Toe"
Target Pulse Rate-= 220 minus your age; then 75% of that number
Gary added this quarter mile track to his Florida property.
3:45 in stretching demonstration
5:28 powerwalking demo starts
Powerwalking- the object is to move as many muscle groups as possible, to be fluid and let your body flow
"Heel, Toe"
Target Pulse Rate-= 220 minus your age; then 75% of that number
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.