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Second Message: We Are Ready For Online Contact
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40 views • October 23, 2021
Message to the members of the Federation of United Planets (FUP or UFP) who are watching everything that is happening on Earth and do NOT agree with what is going on but feel like there is nothing or very little they can do to help the humans.
By now, some of you must be aware of the work a small group of young Taygeteans have been doing for some years. And you also must be very well aware that this project has been quite successful so far.
So, now, with their good example, I am giving the idea of doing the same, but in mass. We are ready for being contacted by any of you and all of you, on the Internet (before you physically come, which you can’t yet for obvious reasons).
The idea would be that a lot of you in Earth’s orbit right now give us humans information. Anything you would be willing to share. But this time in mass. Like a data dump of many extraterrestrial races giving a lot of humans information on all sorts of subjects that can be beneficial. Information that we will all share with the rest of the human population the way we can. Without trespassing free will and, of course, the Prime Directive. This is to disseminate the information and therefore to help prepare the human population for the extraterrestrial presence and arrival. Because it is inevitable. And because it is TIME.
We are ready for being contacted by YOU through the INTERNET. You already know who we are. I know I can’t speak for all of their starseeds followers, however I know I can speak for myself and for many of them, who are ready.
I am ready and I am waiting for you to contact me.
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🔥 Alternative/Backup Channels 🔥
➜ Odysee: https://odysee.com/@MessagesToExtraterrestrials:7
➜ Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sgzXjqTqCvOK/
➜ Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1149511
➜ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/messagestobenevolentetraces
-
🎵 Music (Royalty Free):
Cosmic Storm by A Himitsu https://soundcloud.com/a-himitsu
Music by A Himitsu (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgFwu-j5-xNJml2FtTrrB3A)
Free Download / Stream: https://bit.ly/_cosmic-storm
Music promoted by Audio Library https://youtu.be/U4wXUdhNxZk
Lost Within by A Himitsu https://soundcloud.com/a-himitsu
Music by A Himitsu (https://youtube.com/channel/UCgFwu-j5-xNJml2FtTrrB3A)
Free Download / Stream: http://bit.ly/2RuWYmu
Music promoted by Audio Library https://youtu.be/DHNZeIy4kjs
By now, some of you must be aware of the work a small group of young Taygeteans have been doing for some years. And you also must be very well aware that this project has been quite successful so far.
So, now, with their good example, I am giving the idea of doing the same, but in mass. We are ready for being contacted by any of you and all of you, on the Internet (before you physically come, which you can’t yet for obvious reasons).
The idea would be that a lot of you in Earth’s orbit right now give us humans information. Anything you would be willing to share. But this time in mass. Like a data dump of many extraterrestrial races giving a lot of humans information on all sorts of subjects that can be beneficial. Information that we will all share with the rest of the human population the way we can. Without trespassing free will and, of course, the Prime Directive. This is to disseminate the information and therefore to help prepare the human population for the extraterrestrial presence and arrival. Because it is inevitable. And because it is TIME.
We are ready for being contacted by YOU through the INTERNET. You already know who we are. I know I can’t speak for all of their starseeds followers, however I know I can speak for myself and for many of them, who are ready.
I am ready and I am waiting for you to contact me.
-
🔥 Alternative/Backup Channels 🔥
➜ Odysee: https://odysee.com/@MessagesToExtraterrestrials:7
➜ Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sgzXjqTqCvOK/
➜ Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1149511
➜ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/messagestobenevolentetraces
-
🎵 Music (Royalty Free):
Cosmic Storm by A Himitsu https://soundcloud.com/a-himitsu
Music by A Himitsu (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgFwu-j5-xNJml2FtTrrB3A)
Free Download / Stream: https://bit.ly/_cosmic-storm
Music promoted by Audio Library https://youtu.be/U4wXUdhNxZk
Lost Within by A Himitsu https://soundcloud.com/a-himitsu
Music by A Himitsu (https://youtube.com/channel/UCgFwu-j5-xNJml2FtTrrB3A)
Free Download / Stream: http://bit.ly/2RuWYmu
Music promoted by Audio Library https://youtu.be/DHNZeIy4kjs
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