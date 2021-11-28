A NEW FINANCIAL SYSTEM IS IMMINENT AND THAT'S WHY EVERYONE, INCLUDING CHILDREN, MUST BE JABBED

A NEW FINANCIAL SYSTEM IS IMMINENT AND THAT'S WHY EVERYONE, INCLUDING CHILDREN, MUST BE JABBEDIf it's not clear yet to anyone where we are heading, unless this is stopped, watching this should make it crystal clear.Financial investor Melissa Ciummei explains how the real purpose of vaccine passports is to bring about a financial reset, replacing our failing fiat currency with digital currency. And because these passports are crucial for the implementation of this new financial system, mandatory "vaccination" of all citizens, young and old, will be imperative.This is perfectly in line with what we've heard from others, like Catherine Austin Fitts, here:And Patrick Wood, here:And it certainly makes more sense than the idea that this has anything to do with protecting people from a virus.Original video in You Tube:Video in Bitchute: