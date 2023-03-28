Create New Account
The Holy Angelic "DOUBLE TAP"... with the same tire, because they CAN!
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
Published a day ago

10X slow motion replay of this 2.5 second incident from the time the wheel comes off, to the time the car lands.

March 23, 2023 incident on a california highway.

The incident occurred on the Ronald Reagan Freeway in Chatsworth, Los Angeles, on Thursday, March 23.

Miraculously there were NO serious injuries.

