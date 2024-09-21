Week of Sexual Escapades: P Diddy, Pastors, & Politicians - Vivek Visits Springfield Top News 9/20/24

Weekly News Report! Oh, how the mighty have fallen. This week's headlines are filled with moral failings from affairs to trafficking... A mega-church pastor in Dallas, Steven Lawson, 73, has had to step down over an "inappropriate relationship." Shawn Puffy Combs (aka P Diddy), arrested by feds over the wild criminal and deviant life he allegedly lived. Diddy was denied bail for "sex trafficking, forced labor, interstate transportation for purposes of prostitution, drug offenses, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice." NC Lt. Gov, Mark Robinson has been caught in the cross-hairs of a Democrat opposition research dump that could derail his gubernatorial campaign, and RFK Jr accused of an "online affair" with a reporter. In real news, Vivek Ramaswamy visited Springfield, OH to hear from residents and Donald Trump was rushed from golfing over another attempt on his life. All of that & more in This Week’s Headline News! Read More:

https://www.resistancechicks.com/week-of-sexual-escapades/





NEW!!! Perfect Aminos! Give your body what it needs to build muscle and regain energy! Read Michelle's testimony and learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/bodyhealth





Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with Dr. Haider's premium, additive-free immune preventive, treatment and recovery supplements, available exclusively at mygotostack.com USE PROMO CODE "RC"





AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC





Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with ***www.learn.ITMTrading.com/chicks*** a FULL SERVICE precious metals dealer. Call them today 1-866-950-7776 for a free strategy consultation and tell them the Resistance Chicks sent you!





Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!





Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%