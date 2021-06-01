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"Order Out of Chaos" - The Hegelian Principle
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
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10 views • June 01, 2021
Altiyan Childs describes the principle of "Order Out of Chaos" in the Luciferian Freemason system.

Full video here: https://rumble.com/vhgzmp-insider-exposes-freemasonry-as-worlds-oldest-religion-and-luciferian-plans-.html
The Hegelian Principle Explained:
The principle is simple, consisting of only three steps toward a preconceived goal. Once you are able to see how it works, you may want to analyze many of the events unfolding around you in terms of this principle. As the principle is often used today, it can be explained as:

Step One: Create a problem or conflict - Perceive a problem that exists and build it up out of proportion to its actual importance, or create a problem or conflict where none existed before.

Step Two: Publicize the problem and create opposition to it - Relentlessly place stories about this problem in the major media outlets. Report on it daily until it becomes a steady drumbeat and a truism for the public who then begin clamoring for a solution to this problem.

Step Three: Offer a solution - The best solutions are those that appeal to the emotions of the public and make them think something really good is being done for them, when in fact, something really bad is being done to them. This solution is one that the public never knew it needed until the conditioning of Step Two was successfully completed.
The Hegelian Dialectic
Example:
Step One: Worldwide corona virus (Problem)
Step Two: Worldwide lockdown state propaganda driving fear through the media (Desired change to a world without borders)
Step Three: Vaccination, New World Order (Proposed Change or Solution)
Worldwide problem, worldwide change, worldwide new government
Common good,socialism,tyranny
Keywords
hegelian dialecticfreemasonryorder out of chaos
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