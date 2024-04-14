Prophecies | EARTHQUAKES, PORTALS AND REVIVAL - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited - Robin D. Bullock, 11th Hour, Mike Thompson, Joseph Z, Peter Higgs, Cern, Wanda Alger, Kent Christmas, Hank

Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.
𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 -
Mike Thompson March 31, 2024
0-5:09
https://youtu.be/ZY37_T6dZ1Q?si=RZiJNfNS62CEJHEC
Robin Bullock Earthquake- Tsunami Prophecy
1-1:45
https://youtu.be/GgL78QpBXW0?si=v8e5oH0TkGMDt5Mp
Joseph Z April 6, 2024
0-6:32
8:17-16:54
https://youtu.be/oCPB3_nEZ2M?si=zHmCf4_c3cEbAEPN
Robin D Bullock 11th Hour April 8, 2024
19:24 -24:03.
25:26 -26:32
27:02- 31:36
34:10 -35:37
36:57 - 37:21
38:55 -43:54
46:04- 52
55:01 -1:01:04 10
1:21:16 - 1:21:41
1:22:41 -1:41:30
1:43:49- 1:46:03
https://www.youtube.com/live/2Whx7xlmJ5Y?si=g09rXj3iq0iCdRNa
Article of Peter Higgs
https://www.pbs.org/newshour/amp/science/peter-higgs-who-proposed-existence-of-higgs-boson-particle-has-died-at-94-university-says
CERN website tribute
https://home.cern/news/obituary/physics/cern-pays-tribute-peter-higgs
Wanda Alger April 6, 2024
0-10:57
https://youtu.be/0y9CaczQKK8?si=YM7GbJqY8uHaH4xG
Kent Christmas April 6, 2024
0-6:00
https://youtu.be/X3yZ7q9XUQA?s
