Prophecies | EARTHQUAKES, PORTALS AND REVIVAL - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited - Robin D. Bullock, 11th Hour, Mike Thompson, Joseph Z, Peter Higgs, Cern, Wanda Alger, Kent Christmas, Hank
Flyover Conservatives
Published 13 hours ago

Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.



TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.live



TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS - www.thepropheticreport.com



For Printable Versions of the Declarations - text DECREES to 40509

(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)



𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 -



Mike Thompson March 31, 2024

0-5:09

https://youtu.be/ZY37_T6dZ1Q?si=RZiJNfNS62CEJHEC



Robin Bullock Earthquake- Tsunami Prophecy

1-1:45

https://youtu.be/GgL78QpBXW0?si=v8e5oH0TkGMDt5Mp



Joseph Z April 6, 2024

0-6:32

8:17-16:54

https://youtu.be/oCPB3_nEZ2M?si=zHmCf4_c3cEbAEPN



Robin D Bullock 11th Hour April 8, 2024

19:24 -24:03.

25:26 -26:32

27:02- 31:36

34:10 -35:37

36:57 - 37:21

38:55 -43:54

46:04- 52

55:01 -1:01:04 10

1:21:16 - 1:21:41

1:22:41 -1:41:30

1:43:49- 1:46:03

https://www.youtube.com/live/2Whx7xlmJ5Y?si=g09rXj3iq0iCdRNa



Article of Peter Higgs

https://www.pbs.org/newshour/amp/science/peter-higgs-who-proposed-existence-of-higgs-boson-particle-has-died-at-94-university-says



CERN website tribute

https://home.cern/news/obituary/physics/cern-pays-tribute-peter-higgs



Wanda Alger April 6, 2024

0-10:57

https://youtu.be/0y9CaczQKK8?si=YM7GbJqY8uHaH4xG



Kent Christmas April 6, 2024

0-6:00

https://youtu.be/X3yZ7q9XUQA?s


