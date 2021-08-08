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Is 1984 Becoming a Reality? - George Orwell's Warning to the World
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50 views • August 08, 2021
Is 1984 Becoming a Reality? - George Orwell's Warning to the World
https://odysee.com/@academyofideas:3/is-1984-becoming-a-reality-george:c?r=9bUeuVzUB7o6w83uNaogyZqJVg1gGf5C
https://academyofideas.com/2021/08/is-1984-becoming-a-reality-george-orwells-warning-to-the-world/
TRANSCRIPT:
In 1940 George Orwell wrote:
“Almost certainly we are moving into an age of totalitarian dictatorships – an age in which freedom of thought will be at first a deadly sin and later on a meaningless abstraction. The autonomous individual is going to be stamped out of existence.”
George Orwell, Inside the Whale
George Orwell’s dystopian novel 1984 is a work of fiction, but much that is depicted in it reflects the political realities of many nations, past and present.
https://odysee.com/@academyofideas:3/is-1984-becoming-a-reality-george:c?r=9bUeuVzUB7o6w83uNaogyZqJVg1gGf5C
https://academyofideas.com/2021/08/is-1984-becoming-a-reality-george-orwells-warning-to-the-world/
TRANSCRIPT:
In 1940 George Orwell wrote:
“Almost certainly we are moving into an age of totalitarian dictatorships – an age in which freedom of thought will be at first a deadly sin and later on a meaningless abstraction. The autonomous individual is going to be stamped out of existence.”
George Orwell, Inside the Whale
George Orwell’s dystopian novel 1984 is a work of fiction, but much that is depicted in it reflects the political realities of many nations, past and present.
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