BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for August 10, 2023
High Hopes
High Hopes
3302 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • August 12, 2023

Quo Vadis


August 11, 2023


In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for August 10, 2023.


Dear children, be meek and humble of heart.


The tree of evil will grow more and more and its fruits will contaminate many of My poor children, but the truth will cut down every tree that grows outside the Vineyard of the Lord.


Be ye encouraged and defend ye Jesus and the truth of His True Church.


Do not be afraid.


Those who are with the Lord will win. Confession, Eucharist, Holy Scripture, Holy Rosary, fidelity to the true Magisterium of the Church of My Jesus and the consecration to My Immaculate Heart.


Behold the weapons for the great spiritual combat.


Give ye Me your hands and I will conduct you to victory.


Onward in the defence of the truth!


This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.


Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.


I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.


Amen.


Stay in peace.


Our Lady gave Pedro a similar message on August 17, 2021.


That message follows here:


Dear children, be faithful to My Son Jesus.


He awaits your sincere and courageous “Yes”.


 The Church is the Vineyard of My Jesus.


He has given His Vineyard to managers, and they must be faithful to the mission entrusted to them.


If the managers throw away the seed entrusted to them by their Lord, He will one day return and ask for an account.


You, managers of the Lord’s Vineyard, should work to produce much fruit.


If you are not faithful, He will take the management away from you, and He Himself will take care of His Vineyard.


Bend your knees in prayer.


Much will be required of those to whom much is given.


The bad managers sow tares to choke the good seed.


Be watchful. Love the truth and defend it.


My Jesus expects much from you.


Do not retreat.


Whoever is with the Lord will never be defeated.


I am your Sorrowful Mother, and I suffer because of your sufferings.


Go forward on the path that I have pointed out to you!


This is the message I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.


Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once again.


I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit.


Amen.


Be at peace.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ea0EMXmU80

Keywords
christiantruthcatholicholy rosaryvictoryvirgin maryconfessionholy scripturedo not fearour ladyeucharistqueen of peacepedro regisquo vadisfidelity to the true magisteriumconsecration to the immaculate heartgreat spiritual combat
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Prolonged Sitting Linked to 9% Higher Cancer Death Risk per Hour, Study Finds

Prolonged Sitting Linked to 9% Higher Cancer Death Risk per Hour, Study Finds

Morgan S. Verity
Study: Breakfast After Noon Linked to 29% Higher Risk of Early Death

Study: Breakfast After Noon Linked to 29% Higher Risk of Early Death

Coco Somers
British media blames Muslims for wasting water during wudu, hiding the fact that AI data centers are the real problem

British media blames Muslims for wasting water during wudu, hiding the fact that AI data centers are the real problem

Lance D Johnson
U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

Belle Carter
FBI Investigates Reported Sale of Millions of Driver&#8217;s Licenses on Dark Web

FBI Investigates Reported Sale of Millions of Driver’s Licenses on Dark Web

Douglas Harrington
DOJ: States Must Share Immigrant Data With DHS or Risk Losing Federal Funds

DOJ: States Must Share Immigrant Data With DHS or Risk Losing Federal Funds

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy