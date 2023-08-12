Quo Vadis





August 11, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for August 10, 2023.





Dear children, be meek and humble of heart.





The tree of evil will grow more and more and its fruits will contaminate many of My poor children, but the truth will cut down every tree that grows outside the Vineyard of the Lord.





Be ye encouraged and defend ye Jesus and the truth of His True Church.





Do not be afraid.





Those who are with the Lord will win. Confession, Eucharist, Holy Scripture, Holy Rosary, fidelity to the true Magisterium of the Church of My Jesus and the consecration to My Immaculate Heart.





Behold the weapons for the great spiritual combat.





Give ye Me your hands and I will conduct you to victory.





Onward in the defence of the truth!





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady gave Pedro a similar message on August 17, 2021.





That message follows here:





Dear children, be faithful to My Son Jesus.





He awaits your sincere and courageous “Yes”.





The Church is the Vineyard of My Jesus.





He has given His Vineyard to managers, and they must be faithful to the mission entrusted to them.





If the managers throw away the seed entrusted to them by their Lord, He will one day return and ask for an account.





You, managers of the Lord’s Vineyard, should work to produce much fruit.





If you are not faithful, He will take the management away from you, and He Himself will take care of His Vineyard.





Bend your knees in prayer.





Much will be required of those to whom much is given.





The bad managers sow tares to choke the good seed.





Be watchful. Love the truth and defend it.





My Jesus expects much from you.





Do not retreat.





Whoever is with the Lord will never be defeated.





I am your Sorrowful Mother, and I suffer because of your sufferings.





Go forward on the path that I have pointed out to you!





This is the message I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once again.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ea0EMXmU80