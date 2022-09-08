BIDEN APPOINTS A GLOBAL CURRENCY RESET TSAR

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Say goodbye to peak energy, peak food, peak water, peak supply chains, and peak liberty.
Biden Hires Pedophile-Linked John Podesta to Lead America’s ‘Great Reset’ Implementation - News Punch
Biden’s ‘Great Reset’ Adviser John Podesta Has Ties to Communist Chinese Regime - News Punch