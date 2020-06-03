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Jason Goodman - Ghost Town NYC: Urban War Zone
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20 views • June 03, 2020
Jason Goodman - Crowdsource the Truth
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Ghost Town NYC: Urban War Zone – Palpable Tension As the City Braces for Another Night of Mayhem
Tensions mount as the newly imposed curfew approaches and more, unprecedented violence is expected.
Kilde:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mUVyQzOFwCo
There’s been a total communist left-wing infiltration of Twitter
https://banned.news/
Blev streamet live for 10 timer siden
Ghost Town NYC: Urban War Zone – Palpable Tension As the City Braces for Another Night of Mayhem
Tensions mount as the newly imposed curfew approaches and more, unprecedented violence is expected.
Kilde:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mUVyQzOFwCo
There’s been a total communist left-wing infiltration of Twitter
https://banned.news/
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