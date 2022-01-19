© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Desire For Ummm - Proverbs 19:22 (NIV)
22 What a person desires is unfailing love;
better to be poor than a liar.
Proverbs Club Commentary
The phrase "Unfailing Love" is admittedly suspect.
The Hebrew context is uncertain.
It could mean "Good Reputation", because this is something that most people desire.
Also, it makes sense in the second line.
A poor person has limited resources to help others, and must depend on his actions.
A rich person, about his works, is worse than the poor.
https://pc1.tiny.us/ynumzrxc
#person #desires #unfailing love #better #poor #liar