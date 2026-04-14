Pastor Ric (Rich_in_Christ) - What time is it?

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Pastor Ric gave this Message in 2021. I am uploading this to show how the Lord was warning us continually since time began that the end of the Worlds financial system was near, but Praise be to God He has delivered us out of it all into a wonderful future, just as He promised, I came to give you life and life more abundantly, until it oveflows. Thank you our Wonderful Lord Jesus Christ!